Putin to Compare Plans on Syria Political Settlement With Erdogan at Sochi Talks - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Moscow intends to compare plans on the political settlement of the Syrian crisis during the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, later in the day, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The leaders are set to meet in Sochi for a discussion on the current situation in Syria, where Ankara is conducting a military operation against the Kurdish forces.

"Russia wants to discuss the state of affairs in northeastern Syria, have a better understanding of the situation, receive information on Turkey's plans and compare it with the general plans of facilitating the settlement in the Syrian Arab Republic," Peskov told journalists, answering a question about Russia's expectation for the upcoming meeting.

Ankara launched an offensive in northern Syria on October 9 in a bid to rid the border area of Kurdish militia and establish a safe zone in its stead, where the millions of Syrian refugees currently residing in Turkey could be relocated.

Last week, Erdogan and US Vice President Mike Pence agreed on a 120-hour ceasefire to give the Kurdish militia, which is Ankara's Primary target in the current offensive, the time to pull back their troops from the Turkish borders.