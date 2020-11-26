Putin to Conduct Visit to Nizhny Novgorod Region on Thursday as Weather Improves - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to travel to the town of Sarov in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Region on Thursday to conduct a working visit of its nuclear research center, one day later than previously expected following inclement weather, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to travel to the town of Sarov in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Region on Thursday to conduct a working visit of its nuclear research center, one day later than previously expected following inclement weather, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Putin was initially scheduled to travel to Sarov on Wednesday, although the plans were postponed due to poor weather.

"Today, the weather conditions permit the flight, so in the near future, the president will go to Nizhny Novgorod, to Sarov," Peskov said at a press briefing.

The Russian president is expected to conduct a visit of the world-famous Russian Federal Nuclear Center - All-Russian Scientific Research Institute of Experimental Physics, the largest research center in Russia devoted to defense and security issues.

The institute was established in 1946 and made a major contribution to the Soviet Union's development of nuclear weapons. At the present moment, the center is also working on the development of products for civilian use.