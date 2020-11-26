UrduPoint.com
Putin To Congratulate New US Leader Only When Official Results Are Revealed - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 04:09 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin will congratulate the new US leader in due time, the official results of the November 3 election have not been revealed yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will congratulate the new US leader in due time, the official results of the November 3 election have not been revealed yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Chinese leader Xi Jinping congratulated projected US President-elect Joe Biden. Peskov has previously said that the Russian president can only congratulate the president-elect when official results are announced. Meanwhile, the vote recount continues in several states across the US.

"This take is absolutely wrong. The president will congratulate the US president-elect in due time after the results of the vote are announced," Peskov told reporters, when asked to comment on Western nations' possible perception of Putin's silence as a signal that the Kremlin does not accept Biden's victory and is waiting for US President Donald Trump to challenge the vote.

The official results of the election are not available yet, and Biden was declared president-elect by media outlets only, the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

Putin's decision is not influenced by the fact that most of the global leaders have already extended congratulations to Biden, Peskov assured.

