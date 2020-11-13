UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin To Congratulate US President After Official Announcement Of Results - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 04:15 PM

Putin to Congratulate US President After Official Announcement of Results - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will congratulate the elected president of the United States after the official results are announced, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will congratulate the elected president of the United States after the official results are announced, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

The US media declared Democratic candidate Joe Biden the winner of the election, based on their own projections.

"The president [of Russia] will, of course, send a congratulatory message to whoever is declared as the elected president [of the United States]. We have already said this.

If we understand this correctly, the president-elect has not been declared yet," Peskov told reporters.

When asked if Russia would wait until the end of court proceedings if incumbent President Donald Trump went to court over the results, Peskov said, "It is not our concern when the official results are announced. As soon as the official results are tallied, Putin will send a congratulatory message."

Russian officials did not have any contacts with Biden's team, Peskov said.

Related Topics

Election Russia Trump Vladimir Putin United States Media Court

Recent Stories

13 minutes ago

Regional countries shows keen interest to become p ..

42 seconds ago

Israel to Receive 1st Supplies of Pfizer's COVID-1 ..

43 seconds ago

Senior Official of South Africa's Ruling Party Det ..

45 seconds ago

CORRECTION - Co-chairs of Russian-Venezuelan Inter ..

52 seconds ago

37 criminals nabbed in faisalabad

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.