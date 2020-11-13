Putin to Congratulate US President After Official Announcement of Results - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will congratulate the elected president of the United States after the official results are announced, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will congratulate the elected president of the United States after the official results are announced, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

The US media declared Democratic candidate Joe Biden the winner of the election, based on their own projections.

"The president [of Russia] will, of course, send a congratulatory message to whoever is declared as the elected president [of the United States]. We have already said this.

If we understand this correctly, the president-elect has not been declared yet," Peskov told reporters.

When asked if Russia would wait until the end of court proceedings if incumbent President Donald Trump went to court over the results, Peskov said, "It is not our concern when the official results are announced. As soon as the official results are tallied, Putin will send a congratulatory message."

Russian officials did not have any contacts with Biden's team, Peskov said.