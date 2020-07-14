UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin To Consider All Circumstances Appointing Interim Khabarovsk Region Governor- Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 05:55 PM

Putin to Consider All Circumstances Appointing Interim Khabarovsk Region Governor- Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take into consideration all the realia and events unfolding in the Far Eastern Khabarovsk Territory when making a decision on appointing an interim regional governor, who may replace arrested Khabarovsk Territory governor Sergey Furgal, suspected of organizing killings of entrepreneurs in the early 2000s, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will take into consideration all the realia and events unfolding in the Far Eastern Khabarovsk Territory when making a decision on appointing an interim regional governor, who may replace arrested Khabarovsk Territory governor Sergey Furgal, suspected of organizing killings of entrepreneurs in the early 2000s, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Putin receives reports on the situation in the Khabarovsk Territory from Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev, serving as the presidential envoy to the Far Eastern Federal district, and through other channels, Peskov told reporters.

"Of course, the president will take into consideration all the realia when and if he makes a decision on appointing a caretaker. We know that the president has not yet made such a decision. We will tell you when and if it happens," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed the need for Khabarovsk Territory to retain its governability despite Furgal's arrest.

Peskov also expressed concerns over the unauthorized rallies in Furgal's support, ongoing in Khabarovsk since Saturday, despite a ban on mass gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Now that we are still exiting the pandemic, which is not over yet, we cannot rule out epidemiological consequences. In this context, we can only wish people to have a more cautious approach," Peskov added.

Peskov qualified Furgal case as quite an unusual one.

"The emotional message of the Khabarovsk Territory residents is clear, as the situation is highly unusual and it does cause an emotional outcry. In this case, it should be understood that this is about grave accusations against the acting governor, including accusations of being involved in a murder, this is a grave crime. One has to be patient, investigators will have to substantiate these accusations before court," Peskov concluded.

Furgal, arrested as part of the murder case probe late last week, pleaded not guilty in court. His legal defense told Sputnik they would appeal the decision.

Related Topics

Murder Prime Minister Governor Russia Vladimir Putin Khabarovsk May All From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Senate Committee on Human Rights approves screenin ..

12 minutes ago

Al Dhafra Court of First Instance considers civil ..

12 minutes ago

SPC unveils 2nd Edition of Ithmar media training p ..

13 minutes ago

DEWA’s CEO, Indonesia’s Ambassador discuss mec ..

13 minutes ago

DLD launches &#039;Conflict of Interest &amp; Part ..

28 minutes ago

Ahsan Iqbal moves NAB to lodge reference against P ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.