Putin to Consider All Circumstances Appointing Interim Khabarovsk Region Governor- Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will take into consideration all the realia and events unfolding in the Far Eastern Khabarovsk Territory when making a decision on appointing an interim regional governor, who may replace arrested Khabarovsk Territory governor Sergey Furgal, suspected of organizing killings of entrepreneurs in the early 2000s, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Putin receives reports on the situation in the Khabarovsk Territory from Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev, serving as the presidential envoy to the Far Eastern Federal district, and through other channels, Peskov told reporters.

"Of course, the president will take into consideration all the realia when and if he makes a decision on appointing a caretaker. We know that the president has not yet made such a decision. We will tell you when and if it happens," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed the need for Khabarovsk Territory to retain its governability despite Furgal's arrest.

Peskov also expressed concerns over the unauthorized rallies in Furgal's support, ongoing in Khabarovsk since Saturday, despite a ban on mass gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Now that we are still exiting the pandemic, which is not over yet, we cannot rule out epidemiological consequences. In this context, we can only wish people to have a more cautious approach," Peskov added.

Peskov qualified Furgal case as quite an unusual one.

"The emotional message of the Khabarovsk Territory residents is clear, as the situation is highly unusual and it does cause an emotional outcry. In this case, it should be understood that this is about grave accusations against the acting governor, including accusations of being involved in a murder, this is a grave crime. One has to be patient, investigators will have to substantiate these accusations before court," Peskov concluded.

Furgal, arrested as part of the murder case probe late last week, pleaded not guilty in court. His legal defense told Sputnik they would appeal the decision.