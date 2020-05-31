UrduPoint.com
Putin To Continue Holding Working Meetings On Online Format Over COVID-19 Fears - Peskov

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 04:30 PM

Putin to Continue Holding Working Meetings on Online Format Over COVID-19 Fears - Peskov

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, May 31 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will continue participating in his working meetings in an online format due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"This is needed to ensure the safety of the president and to avoid a threat of him being infected. This is justified and has no any impact on his working schedule. Thankfully, we see our president actively working," Peskov said as aired by Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

The spokesman expressed hope that the president will return to public events and meetings in the near future.

