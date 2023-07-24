Open Menu

Putin To Continue Negotiations With Lukashenko On Monday - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published July 24, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Putin to Continue Negotiations With Lukashenko on Monday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will continue negotiations with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Putin and Lukashenko held a meeting in on Sunday.

"The president continues to communicate with his Belarusian counterpart, they remain in the north-west of the country. We expect additional footage of their communication today," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Sunday

Recent Stories

SC restrains LEAs from arresting Imran Khan in law ..

SC restrains LEAs from arresting Imran Khan in lawyer's murder case

13 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality carries out inspection ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality carries out inspection campaign on construction site ..

18 minutes ago
 Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title tr ..

Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title triumph in Sri Lanka

41 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore marine refuelling facilities a ..

2 hours ago
 Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & R ..

Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & Road Initiative’ underway in ..

2 hours ago
 104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social ..

104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social Security Authority by June

3 hours ago
Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's E ..

Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup trophy

3 hours ago
 Pak-US Education Alliance bridging both nations: M ..

Pak-US Education Alliance bridging both nations: Masood

3 hours ago
 US CENTCOM Commander lauds Pakistan's continued ef ..

US CENTCOM Commander lauds Pakistan's continued efforts for bringing peace in re ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 July 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE.. Pioneering efforts and continuous developmen ..

UAE.. Pioneering efforts and continuous development aid to support Africa’s Sa ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World