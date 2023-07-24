Putin to Continue Negotiations With Lukashenko on Monday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will continue negotiations with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Putin and Lukashenko held a meeting in on Sunday.

"The president continues to communicate with his Belarusian counterpart, they remain in the north-west of the country. We expect additional footage of their communication today," Peskov told reporters.