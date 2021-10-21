Putin to Continue Participating in Working Events Online - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will continue participating in events online after non-working days were introduced in Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The president will continue (participating in) working events.

They are held through videoconferences, but no reception and presentation of awards are planned for the Day of National Unity. Of course, there will be no face-to-face events taking into account the difficult epidemiological situation," Peskov said.