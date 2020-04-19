UrduPoint.com
Putin To Continue Working Via Video Links Next Week Amid Pandemic - Kremlin Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 05:10 PM

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, April 19 (Sputnik) - Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday that next week President Vladimir Putin would be holding daily meetings in a video conferencing mode.

"It is planned for next week also to hold daily meetings mostly in the form of teleconferences," Peskov said in a televised interview.

Putin is currently living and working in the state residence of Novo-Ogaryovo.

To date, Russia has confirmed 42,853 COVID-19 cases, with 361 fatalities, according to the response center.

