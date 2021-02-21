UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin To Convene FSB Board Meeting In Person Next Week - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 05:00 PM

Putin to Convene FSB Board Meeting in Person Next Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will convene an in-person meeting of the Russian Federal Security Service' (FSB) board next week, Rossiya 1 broadcaster reported on Sunday.

Putin's attendance at FSB in-person board consultations is customary.

According to the report, the Russian president will also hold negotiations with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov during the week.

 FSB's main areas of work are counterintelligence and the fight against terrorism and especially dangerous forms of crime, including in the economic sphere, as well as the protection of borders and information security.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Sunday

Recent Stories

Sharjah Municipality distributes 3000 seedlings wi ..

19 minutes ago

Donâ€™t forget your mask, even if youâ€™re vaccina ..

34 minutes ago

Al Dhafra Region Municipality plants 200 Ghaf tree ..

49 minutes ago

Dubai Caresâ€™ contribution part of COVID-19 globa ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador, Brazilian Minister of Infrastructu ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 2,250 new COVID-19 cases, 3,684 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.