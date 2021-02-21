Putin to Convene FSB Board Meeting in Person Next Week - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will convene an in-person meeting of the Russian Federal Security Service' (FSB) board next week, Rossiya 1 broadcaster reported on Sunday.

Putin's attendance at FSB in-person board consultations is customary.

According to the report, the Russian president will also hold negotiations with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov during the week.

FSB's main areas of work are counterintelligence and the fight against terrorism and especially dangerous forms of crime, including in the economic sphere, as well as the protection of borders and information security.