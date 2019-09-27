Russian President Vladimir Putin will decide on a possible trip to France for the funeral of former French President Jacques Chirac after the details of the mourning ceremony are known, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will decide on a possible trip to France for the funeral of former French President Jacques Chirac after the details of the mourning ceremony are known, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

Chirac passed away on Thursday at age 87, surrounded by his family. He will reportedly be buried near his daughter, who died in 2016, at the Montparnasse cemetery in Paris. According to the French presidential office, a national memorial service will be held at the Invalides monument in Paris on Sunday.

"We will inform you if such a decision is made by the president. As far as we know, our French colleagues today are discussing details of the mourning ceremony and so on.

There are no clear details so far, they will appear later in the day. The president will make a decision depending on this," Peskov said.

Born in Paris on November 29, 1932, into a banking family, Chirac graduated from the Paris Institute of Political Studies in 1954 and went on to become one of France's most prominent politicians. After assuming the presidency in 1995, Chirac immediately initiated sweeping social reforms. In 2002, he won reelection against then-head of the National Front party Jean-Marie Le Pen. Upon his departure from office, Chirac supported the presidential bid of his interior minister, Nicolas Sarkozy.