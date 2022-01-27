UrduPoint.com

Putin To Decide On Russia's Next Steps On US-NATO Response To Security Proposals - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2022 | 04:03 PM

Putin to Decide on Russia's Next Steps on US-NATO Response to Security Proposals - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Russia's next step after receiving the responses of the United States and NATO to its European security proposals will be determined by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"After an interdepartmental consultation, we will brief the president, and the president will decide on our next steps," Lavrov told reporters, when asked about Russia's reaction to the US and NATO responses on security guarantees, received on Wednesday.

More Stories From World

