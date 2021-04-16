UrduPoint.com
Putin To Decide When Russian Ambassador Should Return To US - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 03:10 PM

Putin to Decide When Russian Ambassador Should Return to US - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will decide when the country's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, should return to Washington, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The ambassador arrived in Moscow last month to discuss ways to improve the bilateral relations.

"You know that the ambassador works actively with the foreign ministry and our lawmakers, he does not suffer from communication deficits. The head of state is briefed on the most important aspects by the foreign ministry, and the date of the ambassador's return will also depend on the decision of the head of state," Peskov told reporters, when asked how the new US sanctions can impact Antonov's return, and if Putin plans to hold a meeting with the diplomat.

When asked if a date for potential talks between Putin and Antonov was set, Peskov said there were no exact plans yet.

More Stories From World

