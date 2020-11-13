Putin to Deliver Address at East Asia Summit on Saturday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a videoaddress at the East Asia Summit on Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The 15th edition of the East Asia Summit is taking place from November 11-15 in the videoconference format.

"Tomorrow, the president will take part in a session of the East Asia Summit, which is taking part in Vietnam. Russia always participates quite actively in the East Asia Summit. Tomorrow, the president will deliver a videoaddress and hear addresses by his colleagues from the East Asia region," Peskov told reporters on Friday.