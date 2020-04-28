Putin to Deliver Address at Talks With Cabinet, Regional Governors on Tuesday - Kremlin

UrduPoint.com
Tue 28th April 2020 | 02:45 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to deliver a "big address" at his talks with the cabinet and regional governors, which will be held later on Tuesday and will focus on the coronavirus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to deliver a "big address" at his talks with the cabinet and regional governors, which will be held later on Tuesday and will focus on the coronavirus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Yes, President Putin plans a big address. This is true.

I will not make any announcements, let us wait for the meeting," Peskov said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the talks are set to start between 3.00 p.m. and 4.00 p.m. Moscow time (12:00-13:00 GMT).

Russian Chief Sanitary Doctor Anna Popova, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, and governors and acting governors of Murmansk, Sakhalin, Belgorod, Irkutsk regions and Sevastopol will also present their reports, Peskov added.

