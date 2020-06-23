UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin To Deliver Address On COVID-19 Response, Economy On Tuesday - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 03:30 PM

Putin to Deliver Address on COVID-19 Response, Economy on Tuesday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a televised address to the nation later on Tuesday, which will focus on the preliminary results of the fight against COVID-19, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a televised address to the nation later on Tuesday, which will focus on the preliminary results of the fight against COVID-19, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Approximately at 15:00 [Moscow time, 12:00 GMT], the president will deliver a televised address to the Russian citizens," Peskov told reporters, commenting on Putin's working schedule.

"Vladimir Putin's televised address will focus on the current moment, on the preliminary results of the fight against the coronavirus, on prospects, on the current state of the economy, on all of us in general," Peskov added.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkmenistan Foreign Minister ..

35 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Maldivian counterpart discus ..

35 minutes ago

22 Indian rowers fail doping tests

5 minutes ago

An other corona patient dies at Nishtar Hospital

5 minutes ago

Amsterdam Agrees to Probe Non-Closure of Ukrainian ..

5 minutes ago

Austria's Kurz Likely to Sign Off EU Recovery Plan ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.