Putin to Deliver Address on COVID-19 Response, Economy on Tuesday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a televised address to the nation later on Tuesday, which will focus on the preliminary results of the fight against COVID-19, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Approximately at 15:00 [Moscow time, 12:00 GMT], the president will deliver a televised address to the Russian citizens," Peskov told reporters, commenting on Putin's working schedule.

"Vladimir Putin's televised address will focus on the current moment, on the preliminary results of the fight against the coronavirus, on prospects, on the current state of the economy, on all of us in general," Peskov added.