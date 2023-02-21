Putin to Deliver Address to Russian Federal Assembly

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver his regular address to the Federal Assembly on Tuesday.

The Russian leader is expected to begin his address at 12:00 a.m. Moscow time (09:00 GMT).

The Russian president's address to the Federal Assembly is a political message that outlines the president's vision of the country's development in the short run. It determines overall economic and political priorities and includes specific legislative initiatives.