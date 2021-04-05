Putin to Deliver his Address to Parliament on April 21 - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver his address to the Federal Assembly, the country's parliament, on April 21, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The President will address to the Federal Assembly on April 21. We will specify the place, the place of the announcement is now being worked out.

There are different options," Peskov said during a briefing.

According to the spokesman, accreditation for the media for this event will also be announced in the near future, at the same time when the venue will be announced.

The Kremlin did not announce what topics will be touched upon by the president in his address.

"We traditionally do not announce any content or certain topics that will be touched upon in the message. We will not do this now," Peskov said.