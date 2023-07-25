Open Menu

Putin To Deliver Major Speech At Russia-Africa Summit's Plenary Session - Kremlin Aide

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2023 | 09:29 PM

Putin to Deliver Major Speech at Russia-Africa Summit's Plenary Session - Kremlin Aide

Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a major speech at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit on Friday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday, adding that 17 African leaders will attend the session

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a major speech at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit on Friday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday, adding that 17 African leaders will attend the session.

"The summit on July 28 will consist of two parts: at the first plenary session, our president will speak and all the heads of 17 states will speak," Ushakov told reporters.

After that, another plenary session in a form of working lunch will take place, attended by vice presidents and ministers of various African countries, according to Ushakov.

"Our president will make a big statement, assess the current state of the system of international relations, including the formation of a new world order based on the principle of multipolarity and equality of all independent states," Ushakov said.

Related Topics

World Russia Vladimir Putin July All

Recent Stories

Mariam Almheiri advocates for Climate Action for F ..

Mariam Almheiri advocates for Climate Action for Food Systems and Agriculture at ..

3 minutes ago
 Al Dhaid Dates Festival announces 7th edition comp ..

Al Dhaid Dates Festival announces 7th edition competitions dates and conditions

3 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP, Sultan AlNeyadi take part in ‘A Cal ..

Fujairah CP, Sultan AlNeyadi take part in ‘A Call from Space’ event

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler orders Musalla&#039;s fencing and co ..

Sharjah Ruler orders Musalla&#039;s fencing and compensation

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Sustainable City reports strong sales perf ..

Sharjah Sustainable City reports strong sales performance in H1 2023

3 minutes ago
 Al Ain Zoo&#039;s summer camp to begin August 7th

Al Ain Zoo&#039;s summer camp to begin August 7th

4 minutes ago
Supreme Court (SC) fixes PTI chief's appeal for he ..

Supreme Court (SC) fixes PTI chief's appeal for hearing on Wednesday

8 minutes ago
 Two teenage girls among three abducted in Taxila

Two teenage girls among three abducted in Taxila

8 minutes ago
 IHC serves notices to respondents in PTI chief's p ..

IHC serves notices to respondents in PTI chief's plea against FIA summons

8 minutes ago
 Mali Cooperating With UN on Safe MINUSMA Withdrawa ..

Mali Cooperating With UN on Safe MINUSMA Withdrawal From Country 'Critical' - US ..

8 minutes ago
 Russia Interested in Peace, Stability in South Cau ..

Russia Interested in Peace, Stability in South Caucasus - Lavrov

18 minutes ago
 Separate Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for AJK

Separate Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for AJK

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World