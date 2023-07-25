Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a major speech at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit on Friday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday, adding that 17 African leaders will attend the session

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a major speech at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit on Friday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday, adding that 17 African leaders will attend the session.

"The summit on July 28 will consist of two parts: at the first plenary session, our president will speak and all the heads of 17 states will speak," Ushakov told reporters.

After that, another plenary session in a form of working lunch will take place, attended by vice presidents and ministers of various African countries, according to Ushakov.

"Our president will make a big statement, assess the current state of the system of international relations, including the formation of a new world order based on the principle of multipolarity and equality of all independent states," Ushakov said.