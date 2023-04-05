Putin to Deliver Speech at Ceremony of Presenting Credentials by Ambassadors - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a speech on foreign policy issues at the ceremony of the presentation of credentials of ambassadors, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Kremlin said that Putin will accept the credentials of 17 foreign ambassadors, including those from the United States, Syria and the European Union on April 5.

"Today there will also be a presentation of credentials, it is scheduled for 15:00 (local time, 12:00 GMT). It will traditionally take place in Grand Kremlin Palace and traditionally Putin will make a large, rather extensive speech on foreign policy issues at the ceremony," Peskov told a briefing.