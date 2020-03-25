UrduPoint.com
Putin To Deliver Televised Address To Russians On Coronavirus In Coming Hours - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:24 PM

Putin to Deliver Televised Address to Russians on Coronavirus in Coming Hours - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon deliver an address to the nation on the coronavirus pandemic, it will be broadcast on television in several hours, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

On Tuesday, Putin paid a visit to a new hospital for coronavirus patients in Kommunarka and held two meetings on problems related to the pandemic.

"He is now working on the text of the address to the citizens and will finish work in coming hours ... It will be broadcast on television in coming hours," Peskov told reporters.

