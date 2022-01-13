Russian President Vladimir Putin will be informed about negotiations on security guarantees with the United States and NATO and he will determine Moscow's next steps on the issue, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Alexander Lukashevich, said on Thursday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will be informed about negotiations on security guarantees with the United States and NATO and he will determine Moscow's next steps on the issue, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Alexander Lukashevich, said on Thursday.

"Of course, there will be a comprehensive report (presented) to the president of the Russian Federation, and he will already determine the degree of readiness to take some further steps, in what formats, in what time frame," Lukashevich told a press conference.