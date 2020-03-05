UrduPoint.com
Putin To Discuss Amendments To Russian Constitution With State Duma Lawmakers - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 08:50 AM

Putin to Discuss Amendments to Russian Constitution With State Duma Lawmakers - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss on Thursday amendments to the Russian Constitution with the leaders of the State Duma factions, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"On March 5..

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with leaders of factions of the State Duma of Russia's Federal Assembly shortly before the consideration in second reading of the bill to introduce amendments to Russia's Constitution," it said.

In mid-February, Sergey Neverov, the head of the United Russia ruling party's faction in the lower house of  parliament, asked Putin for this meeting, saying there was a request to bring together four faction leaders to talk about amendments and discuss proposals.

