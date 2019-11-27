UrduPoint.com
Putin To Discuss Cooperation With CSTO Partners On Thursday - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 07:18 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to discuss mutual cooperation with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states on Thursday in the Kyrgyz capital city of Bishkek, the Kremlin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019)

"It is planned to review key topics of allied cooperation within the organization, as well as exchange views on pressing regional and international issues. During the meeting, Vladimir Putin will outline the priorities of Russia's 2020 chairmanship in the CSTO," the statement read.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Putin would take part in a Collective Security Council meeting on Thursday to discuss international and regional security in the organization's area of responsibility.

