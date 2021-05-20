UrduPoint.com
Putin To Discuss COVID-19 Fight At Eurasian Economic Council's May 21 Talks - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 02:41 PM

Putin to Discuss COVID-19 Fight at Eurasian Economic Council's May 21 Talks - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss integration and the fight against COVID-19 at the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, scheduled for Friday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss integration and the fight against COVID-19 at the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, scheduled for Friday, the Kremlin said.

"On May 21, Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin will take part in a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which will be held in the format of a videoconference.

Important aspects of the Eurasian Economic Union [EAEU]'s activities will be discussed, including joint fight against the spreading of the coronavirus infection, and overcoming its consequences for the socioeconomic sphere," the Kremlin said in a statement on Thursday.

Eurasian economic integration plans for 2021-2022 will also be on the agenda, as well as trade cooperation with key foreign partners of the EAEU, and measures for boosting effectiveness of the common EAEU market, the Kremlin added.

