UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin To Discuss COVID-19 With Experts At Video Conference On Monday - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 6 seconds ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 02:37 PM

Putin to Discuss COVID-19 With Experts at Video Conference on Monday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss on Monday, through a video conference, the coronavirus situation with experts, with Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin expected to present their reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmtry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss on Monday, through a video conference, the coronavirus situation with experts, with Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin expected to present their reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmtry Peskov said.

"He plans quite a big meeting in the video conference format on Russia's sanitary and epidemiological situation, in which leading experts will take place, I mean, virologists, infectiologists, and heads of our leading profile scientific and research centers," Peskov told reporters, adding that Golikova and Sobyanin will present their reports in the beginning of the talks.

Putin's chief goal for this meeting is to hear experts' opinions on the efficiency of coronavirus response measures and to learn their forecasts, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Medic death first virus case in conflict-hit north ..

5 seconds ago

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violation in Syria Ov ..

8 seconds ago

Lockdown in 3 Madagascar cities set to ease

10 seconds ago

SANA distributes ration bags among poor & deservin ..

12 seconds ago

Seoul Resumes Recovery of War Remains As Pyongyang ..

5 minutes ago

Social distancing takes a hit as Taiwan baseball t ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.