Putin to Discuss COVID-19 With Experts at Video Conference on Monday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss on Monday, through a video conference, the coronavirus situation with experts, with Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin expected to present their reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmtry Peskov said.

"He plans quite a big meeting in the video conference format on Russia's sanitary and epidemiological situation, in which leading experts will take place, I mean, virologists, infectiologists, and heads of our leading profile scientific and research centers," Peskov told reporters, adding that Golikova and Sobyanin will present their reports in the beginning of the talks.

Putin's chief goal for this meeting is to hear experts' opinions on the efficiency of coronavirus response measures and to learn their forecasts, the spokesman added.