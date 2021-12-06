Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss energy issues during his visit to India on Monday, and Russia's oil company Rosneft will sign corporate agreements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

"This issue (the energy issue) is on the agenda. It is very, very relevant. You know that (Rosneft head) Igor ... Sechin will be in the delegation. If necessary, he will take part. Negotiations in Delhi on this matter will take place. Corporate documents on Rosneft will be signed," Peskov told reporters.