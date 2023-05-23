UrduPoint.com

Putin To Discuss Energy, Food Security At Supreme Eurasian Economic Council - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Putin to Discuss Energy, Food Security at Supreme Eurasian Economic Council - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss energy and food security, as well as financial independence, at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on May 24-25, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"On May 25, Vladimir Putin will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

It is planned to consider the implementation of the priorities of the Russian chairmanship of the Eurasian Economic Union in 2023. These include ensuring energy and food security, technological and financial independence, accelerating digital transformation, eliminating regulatory and trade barriers, development of transport infrastructure, etc.," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin will also hold a series of separate meetings with the leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member sates and countries invited to the EEU summit on May 24-25, the Kremlin added.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Independence May

Recent Stories

Sunny Leone makes captivating entrance at Cannes F ..

Sunny Leone makes captivating entrance at Cannes Film Festival 2023

3 minutes ago
 IRENA Council assesses energy transition progress ..

IRENA Council assesses energy transition progress ahead of COP28

16 minutes ago
 Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates 2023 edition of Pre ..

Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates 2023 edition of PrecisionMed Exhibition &amp; Sum ..

31 minutes ago
 Former Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari quits ..

Former Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari quits politics

49 minutes ago
 King of Malaysia welcomes Khaled bin Mohamed bin ..

King of Malaysia welcomes Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed in Kuala Lumpur

1 hour ago
 Ghulam Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Amin script Dynam ..

Ghulam Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Amin script Dynamites' dominating win

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.