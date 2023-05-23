Putin to Discuss Energy, Food Security at Supreme Eurasian Economic Council - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss energy and food security, as well as financial independence, at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on May 24-25, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"On May 25, Vladimir Putin will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

It is planned to consider the implementation of the priorities of the Russian chairmanship of the Eurasian Economic Union in 2023. These include ensuring energy and food security, technological and financial independence, accelerating digital transformation, eliminating regulatory and trade barriers, development of transport infrastructure, etc.," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin will also hold a series of separate meetings with the leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member sates and countries invited to the EEU summit on May 24-25, the Kremlin added.