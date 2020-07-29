UrduPoint.com
Putin To Discuss Epidemiological Situation In Russia With Officials On Wednesday - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 05:02 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold later on Wednesday a "big meeting" on the epidemiological situation in the country with officials, during which he will deliver an address and hear reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

"[Putin] will hold a big meeting, he will deliver an address, and hear reports by [Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana] Golikova, [Health Minister Mikhail] Murashko, [Russian public health watchdog chief Anna] Popova, First Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Sergey Tsyb and [Moscow Mayor Sergei] Sobyanin," Peskov said.

The talks will focus on the Russian health system's readiness for the fall and winter period in the context of prevention and treatment of respiratory decisions, Peskov said.

The officials will also discuss the sanitary and epidemiological situation in Russia's regions. The Ministry of Industry and Trade will present information about the level of sufficiency of individual protective gear, medical equipment and drugs.

