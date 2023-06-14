Putin to Discuss Future of Grain Deal at Meeting With African Delegation - Kremlin Aide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the future of the grain deal during a meeting with African leaders on the Ukrainian settlement on June 17, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.

"This (the future of the grain deal) is first of all, one of the specific issues that will be discussed," Ushakov told reporters.