Putin to Discuss International Issues With Xi During His Trip to China - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss international issues, including the Russia-West dialogue and security guarantees, with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his upcoming visit to the Asian nation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Putin will attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing and hold a meeting with Xi on February 4.

"Of course, I think that this time a lot of time will be spent on an exchange of views on international issues. These are strategic stability in Europe, and security guarantees for Russia, and the dialogue between Russia and the United States, and between Russia and NATO, and regional problems," Peskov told reporters.