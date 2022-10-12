Putin to Discuss Israel-Palestine Dialogue With Abbas - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Astana this week to discuss perspectives of the Israel-Palestine dialogue, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday

"Putin will meet with President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas ... they will pay attention to the issues of middle East settlement, discuss the prospects for the resumption of the Palestinian-Israeli dialogue," Ushakov told reporters.