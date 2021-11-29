UrduPoint.com

Putin To Discuss Military Cooperation With Vietnamese President On Tuesday - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 02:56 PM

Putin to Discuss Military Cooperation With Vietnamese President on Tuesday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss military cooperation and economy with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Moscow on Tuesday, the Kremlin press service said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss military cooperation and economy with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Moscow on Tuesday, the Kremlin press service said on Monday.

"On November 30, Moscow will host negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

It is planned to discuss topical issues of a comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Vietnam in various fields, including political dialogue, trade and economic, military-technical, scientific and technological cooperation and humanitarian contacts, as well as to exchange views on the regional agenda," Kremlin said in a statement.

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Vietnam November

Recent Stories

Roscosmos Unveils Launch Time of World's First Spa ..

Roscosmos Unveils Launch Time of World's First Space Tourist Duo Flight

28 seconds ago
 India parliament votes to scrap farm reform laws a ..

India parliament votes to scrap farm reform laws after Modi U-turn

30 seconds ago
 Razak hails 'TATA Foods' for exporting first meat ..

Razak hails 'TATA Foods' for exporting first meat consignment to Jordan

31 seconds ago
 PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expresses grief o ..

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expresses grief over death of veteran journalis ..

33 seconds ago
 Australia halts border reopening over Omicron fear ..

Australia halts border reopening over Omicron fears: PM Scott Morrison

3 minutes ago
 PACE Mission Says Voter Turnout at Parliamentary E ..

PACE Mission Says Voter Turnout at Parliamentary Elections in Kyrgyzstan Weak

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.