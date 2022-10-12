Putin to Discuss Moscow-Doha Energy Relations With Qatari Emir in Astana - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will discuss energy relations, the situation in Ukraine and the Middle East during a meeting this week in Astana, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will discuss energy relations, the situation in Ukraine and the middle East during a meeting this week in Astana, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.

"We mean that the leaders will discuss issues of bilateral cooperation ...

issues of the regional agenda, the situation in the Middle East. Surely, the emir will be interested in our assessments of the situation in Ukraine, and this will also be discussed. Of course, in addition to politics and the trade and economic sphere, I would single out cooperation in the energy market, namely the interaction between Russia and Qatar within the framework of the Forum of Gas Exporting Countries," Ushakov told reporters.