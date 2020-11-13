Putin to Discuss Regional Security Strengthening at East Asia Summit - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss ways to strengthen the regional security at the East Asia Summit, and the event will result in the signing of a declaration, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Putin would deliver an address at the 15th East Asia Summit on Saturday.

"The event is expected to focus on pressing problems of the Asia Pacific region, including strengthening of the regional security, ensuring sustainable economic growth and preventing further spreading of the coronavirus infection," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Hanoi declaration and some more documents will be signed in the end of the forum, the Kremlin added.