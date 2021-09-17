Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to discuss the ongoing general election in a virtual meeting with Central Election Commission Chairperson Ella Pamfilova on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to discuss the ongoing general election in a virtual meeting with Central Election Commission Chairperson Ella Pamfilova on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier on Friday, polling stations opened across Russia for a three-day vote.

"On Monday, the president will see Ella Pamfilova, which is a fairly reasonable way to receive information on how the election, which started today, has gone ... (it will be) a videoconference," Peskov said when talking about Putin's next week schedule.

Russians will pick members of its next lower house as well as local legislative assemblies in elections that run from Friday to Sunday. The country's new lower house lawmakers will be elected through a mixed system � 225 on party tickets and the other 225 from single-seat Constituencies.