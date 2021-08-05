Putin To Discuss Russia's Socio-Economic Development With Cabinet - Kremlin
Thu 05th August 2021 | 08:40 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with the cabinet on Thursday by video conference, the Kremlin said in a statement.
The meeting will consider a number of urgent issues of the country's socio-economic development.
A week ago, at a meeting with the government on economic issues, Putin said he regularly discusses with the cabinet issues of the socio-economic agenda to compare notes in conditions of the coronavirus pandemic.