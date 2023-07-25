Open Menu

Putin To Discuss Situation In Ukraine With African Leaders On Friday - Kremlin Aide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2023 | 09:28 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the situation in Ukraine during a working lunch with African leaders on Friday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday.

Putin also plans to hold separate meetings with 17 African heads of state who will arrive in Russia to attend the Russia-Africa summit, Ushakov mentioned.

"And on July 28, after the end of the summit, we will hold a working lunch for a group of leaders of African states on Ukrainian issues. This means the discussion that took place last month in St. Petersburg will continue, and the exchange of views on the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis will continue in connection with the corresponding initiative of a number of African countries," Ushakov said.

