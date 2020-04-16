UrduPoint.com
Putin To Discuss State Of Affairs In Construction Industry In Russia With Gov't

Thu 16th April 2020 | 05:00 AM

Putin to Discuss State of Affairs in Construction Industry in Russia With Gov't

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will on Thursday hold a meeting with the government to discuss the state of affairs in the country's construction industry.

On Wednesday, the head of state, during a meeting with cabinet members, said the situation in the defense industry sector and the rocket and space industry had already been considered.

Putin said that on Thursday a separate meeting would be devoted to the construction industry.

Earlier, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that amid the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, it was necessary to support the housing construction industry.

