Putin To Discuss State Of Affairs In Construction Industry In Russia With Gov't
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 05:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will on Thursday hold a meeting with the government to discuss the state of affairs in the country's construction industry.
On Wednesday, the head of state, during a meeting with cabinet members, said the situation in the defense industry sector and the rocket and space industry had already been considered.
Putin said that on Thursday a separate meeting would be devoted to the construction industry.
Earlier, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that amid the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, it was necessary to support the housing construction industry.