Putin to Discuss Strengthening Partnership With Cuban Counterpart Oct 29 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel and discuss strengthening strategic partnership and international issues, the Kremlin said in a statement Monday.

"On October 29, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, who will pay a working visit to Russia. They will discuss prospects for further strengthening the Russian-Cuban strategic partnership in various spheres, as well as current issues on the international agenda," it said.