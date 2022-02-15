UrduPoint.com

Putin To Discuss Ukraine, Security Guarantees, Bilateral Issues With Scholz In Moscow

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2022 | 02:40 AM

Putin to Discuss Ukraine, Security Guarantees, Bilateral Issues With Scholz in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will discuss the situation on the border with Ukraine, European security guarantees and Donbas settlement, as well as bilateral issues, including the work of the Petersburg Dialogue forum and the future of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Scholz, who will arrive in Moscow on Tuesday, and Putin will meet in person for the first time since the German chancellor took office. They earlier spoke by phone on December 21, 2021. Before the start of talks, the chancellor will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden. In the evening, the head of the German government will fly to Berlin.

Scholz visited Kiev on February 14. At a joint press conference with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the chancellor reiterated his support for the sovereignty and inviolability of Ukraine's borders, and threatened the Russian side with tough economic and strategic sanctions in the event of an escalation.

Russia has rejected allegations of possible "aggressive actions" on the Ukrainian border, which are made by Western leaders, indicating that such statements are used as a pretext to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russian borders, as well as to cover Kiev's policy to sabotage the Minsk agreements on Donbas.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Threatened German Minsk Berlin Nord Vladimir Putin Kiev Petersburg February December Border Gas Event Government

Recent Stories

NCM warns of fog formations, poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formations, poor visibility

11 minutes ago
 F&amp;B trade in UAE exceeds $20 bn in first nine ..

F&amp;B trade in UAE exceeds $20 bn in first nine months of 2021: Dubai Chamber

56 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey witness exc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey witness exchange of agreements, MoUs

2 hours ago
 Colombian President Expresses Concern Over 'Expans ..

Colombian President Expresses Concern Over 'Expansion of Military Power' Near Uk ..

2 hours ago
 Minister reviews Environment dept's performance

Minister reviews Environment dept's performance

2 hours ago
 About 40 People Injured in Train Collision Near Ge ..

About 40 People Injured in Train Collision Near Germany's Munich - Reports

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>