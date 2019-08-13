UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin To Discuss Ukraine With Macron August 19 - Kremlin Spokesman

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 03:40 PM

Putin to Discuss Ukraine With Macron August 19 - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his visit to France on August 19, will discuss with French leader Emmanuel Macron bilateral cooperation and Ukraine, including continuation of Normandy format work, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"Indeed, a working visit by the Russian president to France is being prepared for August 19, it will be a one-day visit," Peskov said.

He said the issues to be discussed were obvious.

"They certainly include bilateral Russian-French cooperation, which has a very rich economic content, this is an international problem, traditionally Putin and Macron use their meetings to exchange opinions and coordinate positions in detail... on international affairs. They certainly include Ukraine, [the leaders] will also discuss the prospects for continuing work in the Normandy format," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Russia France Visit Vladimir Putin August

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

15 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed departs Jeddah

19 hours ago

Asylum applications in the EU+ up by 10 percent in ..

19 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.