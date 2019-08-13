Putin to Discuss Ukraine With Macron August 19 - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his visit to France on August 19, will discuss with French leader Emmanuel Macron bilateral cooperation and Ukraine, including continuation of Normandy format work, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"Indeed, a working visit by the Russian president to France is being prepared for August 19, it will be a one-day visit," Peskov said.

He said the issues to be discussed were obvious.

"They certainly include bilateral Russian-French cooperation, which has a very rich economic content, this is an international problem, traditionally Putin and Macron use their meetings to exchange opinions and coordinate positions in detail... on international affairs. They certainly include Ukraine, [the leaders] will also discuss the prospects for continuing work in the Normandy format," Peskov told reporters.