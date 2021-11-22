Putin to Discuss Ukrainian Issue With His US Counterpart - Russian Foreign Minister

The issue of Ukraine will be on the agenda of the possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) The issue of Ukraine will be on the agenda of the possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"In the framework of the next contact between our presidents, the time and other parameters of which is under discussion, it is safe to say that the Ukrainian topic will arise one way or another," Lavrov said at a press conference.