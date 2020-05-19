Putin to Discuss With Government Payments to Medical Personnel Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on additional payments to medical personnel working with coronavirus-infected patients on Tuesday.

Last week, the head of state himself pledged to return to the discussion of the problem.

On May 18, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced that the meeting would be held on May 19.

Russia's overall number of recorded coronavirus cases has topped 290,000. The country's COVID-19 death toll is over 2,700. More than 70,000 people have recovered.

Moscow's case tally currently exceeds 146,000, with over 28,900 recoveries.