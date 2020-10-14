Putin to Discuss With Ministers Efforts to Encourage Investment in Russia - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the country's investment development with government ministers on Wednesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The regular meeting with cabinet members will be held via videoconference.

"The main topic of the meeting will be discussion of the main tools to achieve investment development indicators. Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov will make a report. A number of urgent current issues will also be considered," the Kremlin said.

Putin's decree on Russia's national development goals until 2030, which the head of state signed in July, states that by the end of the decade, real growth of investment in fixed assets in the country should be at least 70 percent compared to 2020.

Against the backdrop of the crisis provoked by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as a decline in oil prices, the Ministry of Economic Development predicts a 6.6 percent decline in investment in fixed assets this year after growth by 1.7 percent a year earlier. In 2021, investment in fixed assets is expected to grow by 3.9 percent.