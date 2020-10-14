UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin To Discuss With Ministers Efforts To Encourage Investment In Russia - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:20 AM

Putin to Discuss With Ministers Efforts to Encourage Investment in Russia - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the country's investment development with government ministers on Wednesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The regular meeting with cabinet members will be held via videoconference.

"The main topic of the meeting will be discussion of the main tools to achieve investment development indicators. Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov will make a report. A number of urgent current issues will also be considered," the Kremlin said.

Putin's decree on Russia's national development goals until 2030, which the head of state signed in July, states that by the end of the decade, real growth of investment in fixed assets in the country should be at least 70 percent compared to 2020.

Against the backdrop of the crisis provoked by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as a decline in oil prices, the Ministry of Economic Development predicts a 6.6 percent decline in investment in fixed assets this year after growth by 1.7 percent a year earlier. In 2021, investment in fixed assets is expected to grow by 3.9 percent.

Related Topics

Russia Oil Vladimir Putin July 2020 Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED4 bn in market cap

2 hours ago

World Energy Outlook 2020 shows how response to th ..

2 hours ago

UN holds special session to mourn loss of late Ami ..

2 hours ago

OPEC revises down 2021 global economic growth fore ..

3 hours ago

UAE Government holds media briefing on country’s ..

3 hours ago

Turkey calls for four-way talks on Karabakh with R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.