Putin To Discuss With Netanyahu Possible Pardoning Of Issachar During Israel Trip

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 05:16 PM

Putin to Discuss With Netanyahu Possible Pardoning of Issachar During Israel Trip

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday declined to comment on whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would pardon Israeli national Naama Issachar, but said the issue would be raised during the Russian leader's upcoming visit to Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjanim Netanyahu said on Friday that, after his recent call with Putin, he felt great optimism for positive "resolution" of the case of Issachar, who is serving a prison term on drug charges in Russia. Putin will visit Israel on January 22 to attend commemorative events dedicated to Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjanim Netanyahu said on Friday that, after his recent call with Putin, he felt great optimism for positive "resolution" of the case of Issachar, who is serving a prison term on drug charges in Russia. Putin will visit Israel on January 22 to attend commemorative events dedicated to Holocaust Remembrance Day.

"We never announce such details. We know that this topic is widely discussed in the Israeli community and it will definitely be raised during [Putin's] upcoming contacts with Netanyahu," Peskov said.

Additionally, the spokesman said Putin would visit the Palestinian town of Bethlehem during his trip.

