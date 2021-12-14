(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with the government on Tuesday, in particular, to discuss an updated coronavirus response plan in connection with the emergence of the Omicron strain.

At the end of November, Putin instructed the cabinet to draft an updated action plan in a week due to the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus. At that time, there was not a single confirmed case of Omicron infection in Russia. To date, it has been confirmed in 16 people. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that on Tuesday the cabinet will announce a plan to counter the new strain.

The presidential meeting with the government will also touch upon implementation of measures to reduce air pollution.