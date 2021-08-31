MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) President Vladimir Putin is set to leave for the Russian Far East on Tuesday, days before the region is to host the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Tonight the president will depart for Vladivostok. Tomorrow at about 5 p.m. local time (07:00 GMT) at the [All-Russian Children's Center] 'Ocean' he will hold a meeting with school students," Peskov told a press conference.

Afterward the president will attend the online inauguration of social facilities in the Russian republic of Dagestan, and in the evening will meet with the governor of Russia's Primorsky Territory, the Kremlin spokesman continued.

On Thursday, Putin will visit the Far Eastern Maritime Training Center of the Admiral Nevelskoy Maritime State University, which trains maritime rescue personnel.

"Then the president comes back, and will be given a project of Far East development and several other projects. It will be at about 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. local time.

At about 7:30 p.m. he will hold a meeting on the socio-economic development of the Far Eastern Federal District," Peskov stated.

On Friday, moderators and speakers of the EEF will share what they have discussed at the forum, which will begin September 2. Putin will attend an online signature ceremony of major business documents related to investments in the region. At 3:00 p.m. the president is expected to deliver a speech at a plenary session of the EEF, with the leaders of Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Argentina, China, India, and Thailand joining in.

On Saturday, Putin will depart for Blagoveshchensk and will visit the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

The sixth edition of the EEF, scheduled to take place from September 2-4 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, is aimed at developing business ties and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East. This year, the forum will be held in a hybrid format. The Sputnik news agency is a general media partner of the forum.