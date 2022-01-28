Putin to Find Time to Explain His Stance on US Response to Security Proposals - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will find time to explain his position regarding Washington's response to Moscow's proposals on security guarantees, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"I have no doubt that this will happen. I have no doubt that the president will find a form and time when he will express his position. So far, no decision has been made. As soon as it is accepted, we will inform you," Peskov told reporters.