Putin To Focus On Support Measures For Post-COVID Development In Annual Address - Peskov

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 03:50 PM

Putin to Focus on Support Measures for Post-COVID Development in Annual Address - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will focus on systematic measures to support post-pandemic development in his annual address to the Federal assembly on April 21, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

According to Peskov, Russia is still trying to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis, and it is unclear how long this period will last. He stressed that it is necessary to get out of the crisis and "compensate for the downfall that took place.

"

"We need not just to compensate, but to move toward the development. Obviously, in any case, this will be discussed in the address. Some kind of systemic support measures. The president talks about this traditionally. I think that we cannot rule out that he will speak about it this year as well," Peskov said as aired by Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

The spokesman added that Putin's address will be "post-COVID" since the country is now running through an "unprecedented period."

